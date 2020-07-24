BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening, we’ll be looking at some drier skies as we head into the end of the week, as well as the upcoming weekend.

Friday will start out with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be a nice looking day, right on through the end of the day with highs in the low 80s with lower humidity. We’ll see the humidity continue to drop into the weekend, with a great day on Saturday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures begin to warm up by early next week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with showers developing later Sunday evening and into Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Unsettled weather will likely continue into mid week with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm each day through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Have a great weekend!

