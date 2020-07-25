A decent, quiet weekend, though ending hot and humid.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a great summer day today. It will be fairly hot in spots, with some upper 80s, but dewpoints will be reasonable...in the 50s. Sunday will be a bit hotter, and more humid. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

A stationary front will bring a more active Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. It will be even more humid, with dewpoints reaching the low 70s. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90. A cold front will then bring additional showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be partly sunny and cooler.

Relatively quiet weather can be expected through Friday, with highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers are possible Thursday.

