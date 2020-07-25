Berlin Police Dept. cut down 12 marijuana plants

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Officers with the Berlin Police Department found themselves doing some extreme gardening Friday.

They got a call from someone in the community who discovered weed growing on their property and asked officers if they could remove and destroy it.

It wasn't until officers arrived that they realized the size of these 12 huge plants

The officers posted these pictures on their Facebook page.

While it is legal to grow your own marijuana in Vermont, the state allows you to grow six plants on your property, and only two of them can be mature.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.