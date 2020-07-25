Advertisement

Berlin Police Dept. cut down 12 marijuana plants

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Officers with the Berlin Police Department found themselves doing some extreme gardening Friday.

They got a call from someone in the community who discovered weed growing on their property and asked officers if they could remove and destroy it.

It wasn't until officers arrived that they realized the size of these 12 huge plants

The officers posted these pictures on their Facebook page.

While it is legal to grow your own marijuana in Vermont, the state allows you to grow six plants on your property, and only two of them can be mature.

