WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A body was found in the Town of Wardsboro on East Hill Road.

Police have identified that person as Richard Fay.

His body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy and to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say the death is not suspicious but did not explain why.

