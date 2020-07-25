Burlingtonians protest federal agent intervention

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest was held in Burlington Friday night over federal involvement in the protests 3,000 miles away in Portland, Oregon. Those demonstrations have been going on for nearly two months since the death of George Floyd.

Protesters in Burlington held a march of their own to make it clear that they do not support federal agents being deployed in the Queen City, or anywhere else, and just like in Portland, Oregon, they will continue to protest.

"The events in Portland are hitting the news all over the country and we decided best to act quick," said Laura Mistretta of the Community Voices for Immigrant Rights. "Trump is sending federal agents into one city, it is likely, and he has already decided to send federal agents into more cities, and we want to make the message loud and clear that we don't welcome that in Burlington."

"The attack on People of Color who dare to advocate for ourselves is nothing new," said Kina Thorpe from the Vermont Peace and Justice Center. "Now people care, and now people want to do something about it."

Protesters marched down Church Street, making their way to Senator Leahy's office on Main Street, but there were a few stops along the way for public speakers. Speakers addressed the crowd on Main Street, all speaking to the continued protests in Portland. This is the first protest in a series of events, the next event will take place on August 3rd over Zoom.

