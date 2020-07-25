Clinton County warns of COVID-19 Exposure at Altona party

ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you, or a loved one, went to a party in Altona on July 15th, you may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The Clinton County Health Department has limits on what it can release but says that large gathering of young people was on memory lane.

So far, three people who were there tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents are being asked to talk to their children as the party involved people in their late teens to early 20s.

Health officials want you to call them if you were there, to self-quarantine, and call them at 518-565-4840.

