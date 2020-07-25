Driver hits motorcyclist in Windham County

TOWNSHEND, NH. (WCAX) - Police in Windham County are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday afternoon in Townshend.

The motorcyclist, 44 year old Daniel Mager of Townshend was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck that hit him, 58 year old Kevin Barton of Newfane, was driving with a criminally suspended license.

He and his passenger were not injured. Barton is due in court in September.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.