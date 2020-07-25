Michigan man charged for threatening Vt. school in 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Michigan man is now charged for calling a Chester school and threatening to shoot it up.

The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont says 24-year-old Jason Graham called the Green Mountain Union High School last February, claiming there was a bomb in the school, and if students were evacuated, they would be shot.

Officials say Graham called the school twice and then posted the threat on a Facebook group chat.

If convicted, Graham faces up to five years in prison.

