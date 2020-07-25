South Burlington teen hit by car while biking

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A 13 year old from South Burlington is still in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Colchester.

According to police the boy was riding his bike through a red light at the intersection of College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road when he was hit.

The driver of the car is a 66 year old Burlington man.

The teen wasn’t wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.

