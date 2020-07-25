Advertisement

South Burlington teen hit by car while biking

A 13 year old from South Burlington is still in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Colchester.
A 13 year old from South Burlington is still in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Colchester.(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A 13 year old from South Burlington is still in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Colchester.

According to police the boy was riding his bike through a red light at the intersection of College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road when he was hit.

The driver of the car is a 66 year old Burlington man.

The teen wasn’t wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men arrested on drugs, weapons charges

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Vermont State Police arrested two men Friday on drug and weapons charges.

News

Driver hits motorcyclist in Windham County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Police in Windham County are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday afternoon in Townshend.

News

Underhill man charged with possession of child pornography

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A convicted sex offender in Underhill is charged with possessing child pornography.

News

St. Johnsbury Jiffy Mart robbed at knife point

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saint Johnsbury Police Department is looking for information regarding an armed robbery.

Latest News

News

What to Do - Saturday, July 25th

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Here are some things you could do on Saturday, July 25th.

News

Body found in Town of Wardsboro

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A body was found in the Town of Wardsboro on East Hill Road.

News

Berlin Police Dept. cut down 12 marijuana plants

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Officers with the Berlin Police Department found themselves doing some extreme gardening Friday.

News

Michigan man charged for threatening Vt. school in 2019

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Michigan man is now charged for calling a Chester school and threatening to shoot it up.

News

Clinton County warns of COVID-19 Exposure at Altona party

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you, or a loved one, went to a party in Altona on July 15th, you may have been exposed to coronavirus.

News

Burlingtonians protest federal agent intervention

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A protest was held in Burlington Friday night over federal involvement in the protests 3,000 miles away in Portland, Oregon.