ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Johnsbury Police Department is looking for information regarding an armed robbery.

According to St. Johnsbury Police, this is a suspect in the Jiffy Mart robbery (WCAX)

It happened at the Saint Johnsbury Jiffy Mart on Railroad Street on Friday night.

The suspect reportedly showed a knife and took around $223 from the store.

The investigation is ongoing.

