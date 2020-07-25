Two men arrested on drugs, weapons charges

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrested two men Friday on drug and weapons charges.

Police say they found 41 year old Isaac Liberty-Hanlon of Starksboro with cocaine and firearms. He's a convicted felon and isn't allowed to have guns.

33 year old Brian LaFountain of Bristol also was in possession of cocaine when police searched a home the two were at on Hillside Dr. in Starksboro.

Both were released with citations to appear in court at a later date.

