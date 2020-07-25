Advertisement

Underhill man charged with possession of child pornography

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - A convicted sex offender in Underhill is charged with possessing child pornography.

43 year old Ryan Beaulieu was arrested Friday.

According to court records, Beaulieu is accused of distributing the material over the internet.

Investigators say they discovered video chat sessions on Beaulieu’s phone where he convinced children, young girls, to show him private parts of their body.

Beaulieu admitted to investigators he had the images and videos on his electronic devices.

In 2013, Beaulieu was convicted in Washington County Court of sexually abusing a child.

If convicted, Beaulieu faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

