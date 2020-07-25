Advertisement

What to Do - Saturday, July 25th

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here are some things you could do on Saturday, July 25th.

Here’s something for your taste buds to get excited about - fair food!

Annual fairs have been cancelled for this season, but the food hasn’t. This Saturday and Sunday you can get a Taste of the Fair at the Champlain Valley Expo. With a free admission ticket you have 1 hour to purchase your favorite fair foods, and then enjoy them in the comfort of your vehicle. These guidelines are in place to have fun while promoting social distancing. This event will be held at 105 Pearl Street, in Essex Junction from 9 am to 11 pm.

How about checking out the Wonders of the Arctic?

On Saturday, you can follow along with scientists through the mystery, myth, and fascination of the arctic. The film, Wonders of the Arctic will be playing at the ECHO, Leahy Center from 10:30-11 am. The movie is included with your ticket.

Want to watch a movie under the summer stars? Here’s your chance.

Wild Center Summer Drive-In Movie Nights start Saturday night featuring Jurassic Park. Gates open at 7:30 pm, and showtime is at dusk, so about 9 pm. Admission is $15 per car if you have proof of a Wild Center visit from July 20th to July 26th, and $20 a car without. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men arrested on drugs, weapons charges

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Vermont State Police arrested two men Friday on drug and weapons charges.

News

Driver hits motorcyclist in Windham County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Police in Windham County are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday afternoon in Townshend.

News

South Burlington teen hit by car while biking

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A 13 year old from South Burlington is still in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Colchester.

News

Underhill man charged with possession of child pornography

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A convicted sex offender in Underhill is charged with possessing child pornography.

News

St. Johnsbury Jiffy Mart robbed at knife point

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saint Johnsbury Police Department is looking for information regarding an armed robbery.

Latest News

News

Body found in Town of Wardsboro

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A body was found in the Town of Wardsboro on East Hill Road.

News

Berlin Police Dept. cut down 12 marijuana plants

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Officers with the Berlin Police Department found themselves doing some extreme gardening Friday.

News

Michigan man charged for threatening Vt. school in 2019

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Michigan man is now charged for calling a Chester school and threatening to shoot it up.

News

Clinton County warns of COVID-19 Exposure at Altona party

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you, or a loved one, went to a party in Altona on July 15th, you may have been exposed to coronavirus.

News

Burlingtonians protest federal agent intervention

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A protest was held in Burlington Friday night over federal involvement in the protests 3,000 miles away in Portland, Oregon.