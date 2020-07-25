What to Do - Saturday, July 25th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here are some things you could do on Saturday, July 25th.

Here’s something for your taste buds to get excited about - fair food!

Annual fairs have been cancelled for this season, but the food hasn’t. This Saturday and Sunday you can get a Taste of the Fair at the Champlain Valley Expo. With a free admission ticket you have 1 hour to purchase your favorite fair foods, and then enjoy them in the comfort of your vehicle. These guidelines are in place to have fun while promoting social distancing. This event will be held at 105 Pearl Street, in Essex Junction from 9 am to 11 pm.

How about checking out the Wonders of the Arctic?

On Saturday, you can follow along with scientists through the mystery, myth, and fascination of the arctic. The film, Wonders of the Arctic will be playing at the ECHO, Leahy Center from 10:30-11 am. The movie is included with your ticket.

Want to watch a movie under the summer stars? Here’s your chance.

Wild Center Summer Drive-In Movie Nights start Saturday night featuring Jurassic Park. Gates open at 7:30 pm, and showtime is at dusk, so about 9 pm. Admission is $15 per car if you have proof of a Wild Center visit from July 20th to July 26th, and $20 a car without. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

