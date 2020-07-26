Acknowledging 30 year anniversary of the ADA

MONTPELIER. Vt, (WCAX) - This weekend marks the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This passed into law on July 26th, 1990 , and was the first law that provided broad civil rights for people with Disabilities in the United States. It set a minimum standard for accessibility of all facilities and requires public accommodations and equal treatment and opportunity to those with disabilities. Sarah Launderville, President of the Vermont Coalition for Disability, says that the nation has come a long way in the past thirty years, but still has more work to do. Plus she worries people with disabilities will be forgotten with planning for COVID - 19.

"Right now in this moment, because of COVID - 19, I would worry," she said, "I'm worried about health around healthcare, I'm worried about education, I'm worried about what schools are going to look like."

Launderville hopes that these problems will be addressed, and other shortfalls surrounding people with disabilities will continue to be addressed and fixed with time.

