Double fatal crash in Hinesburg

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two people are dead after a car crash on Route 116 Saturday night. They say it happened at the intersection of North Road in Hinesburg. 51-year-old Eugene Morrell of Essex crashed his car hit a guard rail and then a utility pole. Both he and his passenger, 39-year-old Melanie Squirrel of Essex, died on the scene. Police could not find any witnesses.

The cause of the crash is unknown but police believe speed was a factor. A dog, found in the backseat , survived.

