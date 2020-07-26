Advertisement

Dozens paid tribute to a local radio personality Amy McGovern

McGovern was an avid Motorcyclist, and had a glowing reputation among friends and fellow riders.
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - On Saturday, Dozens paid tribute to a local motorcyclist who died in a crash on July 15th. Amy McGovern was an avid Motorcyclist, and had a glowing reputation among friends and fellow riders. Chad Limoche of Colchester never met Amy, but he knew of her, and says he felt she should be honored. But, he only planned for a small event, he didn't expect all the messages rolling into his inbox this week.

“I didn’t expect it to turn out to be this big, I mean it was only a few days after her passing,” he said, “it got out to the radio, I had a bunch of people in-boxing me about it and, this is how it turned out.”

McGovern died in a motorcycle accident off of Route 7 in Georgia. The memorial focused mostly on safety, with riders keeping to Route 7, and avoiding the interstate. They took Route 7 all the way from Colchester to Georgia. Once they arrived, they stopped at the intersection of Oakland Station Road, where flowers and a cross stand. All the riders pulled-off to leave items and knick knacks from their travels with McGovern, and to pay their respects. Close friends there for the ride reflected on her most memorable traits.

"She had a deep love for people," said Pam Provost of St. Albans, "we may not all know each other but that's how many hearts that she affected."

"She's always, always loved motorcycles," said Shelly Novak of South Hero, "whenever anybody was going on a ride, you know, she'd hop on and go with them, just loved it, she loved the freedom."

A memorial service will be held for Amy McGovern on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student organized BLM rally at MMU

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Black Lives Matter Rally was held at Mount Mansfield Union High School.

News

Rally in Montpelier in support of law enforcement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
A peaceful rally in support of law enforcement quickly escalated when counter-protesters showed up.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Two men arrested on drugs, weapons charges

Updated: 12 hours ago
Vermont State Police arrested two men Friday on drug and weapons charges.

Latest News

News

Driver hits motorcyclist in Windham County

Updated: 12 hours ago
Police in Windham County are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday afternoon in Townshend.

News

South Burlington teen hit by car while biking

Updated: 12 hours ago
A 13 year old from South Burlington is still in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Colchester.

News

Underhill man charged with possession of child pornography

Updated: 12 hours ago
A convicted sex offender in Underhill is charged with possessing child pornography.

News

St. Johnsbury Jiffy Mart robbed at knife point

Updated: 12 hours ago
Saint Johnsbury Police Department is looking for information regarding an armed robbery.

News

What to Do - Saturday, July 25th

Updated: 12 hours ago
Here are some things you could do on Saturday, July 25th.

News

Body found in Town of Wardsboro

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A body was found in the Town of Wardsboro on East Hill Road.