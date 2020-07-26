Dozens paid tribute to a local radio personality Amy McGovern

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - On Saturday, Dozens paid tribute to a local motorcyclist who died in a crash on July 15th. Amy McGovern was an avid Motorcyclist, and had a glowing reputation among friends and fellow riders. Chad Limoche of Colchester never met Amy, but he knew of her, and says he felt she should be honored. But, he only planned for a small event, he didn't expect all the messages rolling into his inbox this week.

“I didn’t expect it to turn out to be this big, I mean it was only a few days after her passing,” he said, “it got out to the radio, I had a bunch of people in-boxing me about it and, this is how it turned out.”

McGovern died in a motorcycle accident off of Route 7 in Georgia. The memorial focused mostly on safety, with riders keeping to Route 7, and avoiding the interstate. They took Route 7 all the way from Colchester to Georgia. Once they arrived, they stopped at the intersection of Oakland Station Road, where flowers and a cross stand. All the riders pulled-off to leave items and knick knacks from their travels with McGovern, and to pay their respects. Close friends there for the ride reflected on her most memorable traits.

"She had a deep love for people," said Pam Provost of St. Albans, "we may not all know each other but that's how many hearts that she affected."

"She's always, always loved motorcycles," said Shelly Novak of South Hero, "whenever anybody was going on a ride, you know, she'd hop on and go with them, just loved it, she loved the freedom."

A memorial service will be held for Amy McGovern on Sunday.

