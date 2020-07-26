Festivities cancelled, but you can still get a ‘Taste of the Fair’

ESSEX JUNCTION. Vt, (WCAX) Blooming onions, Fried Oreos, Cotton Candy, many locals dug into some of those fair favorites this weekend. Jeffrey Bartley of the Champlain Valley Exposition, says the “Taste of the Fair” event proved to be a big hit with locals. He estimates three thousand people will have enjoyed carnival cuisine from a dozen food and drink vendors by the end of the weekend. The 10-day Champlain Valley Fair, which was canceled amid COVID - 19, typically draws more than 100-thousand people each year.

"It keeps the spirit of the fair alive," he said, "We have a huge following, particularly with the food, and so it's helping the community get out and do something that maybe they haven't been able to do, and they're certainly not going to be able to do at the end of the summer."

While Vermonters are sad that the fair was cancelled this year, a few visitors this weekend, like Matt Tolosky and Samantha Dixon of Charlotte, and Stefanie Seng of Waterbury say they're happy they get to enjoy the fair food.

"We wanted to see what they had because we wanted a little bit of everything." said Samantha.

"There's definitely some specific items in mind," said Matt, "fried Oreo's were on the top of the list, some things that it's hard to get elsewhere."

"I mean, there aren't as many options as usual but the options are amazing," said Stefanie, "so I'm happy."

And it's not just the food making visitors happy; both guests and staff agree they feel safe taking part.

"We're really impressed with the resolve of Vermonters," Bartley added, "everybody's wearing a mask, they're social distancing, there's ten to twelve feet between every single car; and people are being extremely respectful."

"I think that everything here is really structured," Dixon said, "everyone's keeping their distance and being safe; so I think that if things like this continue to happen and people are responsible, I think that there's more of a chance for these things to happen in a responsible way."

Bartley noted that there’s a chance the Expo will host another Taste of the Fair weekend next month.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.