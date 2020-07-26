Advertisement

Hot and humid weather returns, and some active weather to start the week.

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a fairly hot day in spots, but it wasn’t that humid. That will change on Sunday, as dewpoints climb back into the 60s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90, though a few low 90s are possible. Expect partly sunny skies. A frontal system in Canada will dip down and bring a few showers and thunderstorms near the Canadian border overnight. Then a slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It will be hot and even more humid. This front will stall out and keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms around into Tuesday. Not the best days for outdoor activities, but good news for the drought.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking fairly quiet, though a few showers are possible each day. Highs will be cooler, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Quiet and seasonable weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A decent, quiet weekend, though ending hot and humid.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Quiet weather this weekend, and turning hot and humid.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A beautiful summer weekend ahead but the heat and humidity will be back!

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
WCAX 6 p.m. News, Part 1

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice, hot summer weelemd ajead!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Drier skies return for the end of the week with a nice stretch of summer weather on the way.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Police: Teen in hospital getting hit by a car while biking

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT
Police: Teen in hospital getting hit by a car while biking

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Once showers and thunderstorms clear out this evening, Friday will bring us some beautiful weather!