Hot and humid weather returns, and some active weather to start the week.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a fairly hot day in spots, but it wasn’t that humid. That will change on Sunday, as dewpoints climb back into the 60s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90, though a few low 90s are possible. Expect partly sunny skies. A frontal system in Canada will dip down and bring a few showers and thunderstorms near the Canadian border overnight. Then a slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It will be hot and even more humid. This front will stall out and keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms around into Tuesday. Not the best days for outdoor activities, but good news for the drought.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking fairly quiet, though a few showers are possible each day. Highs will be cooler, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Quiet and seasonable weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

