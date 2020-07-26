Advertisement

Jiffy Mart, Walgreens robbery suspect behind bars

A man accused of robbing both the Jiffy Mart and the Walgreens in St. Johnsbury is behind bars this morning.
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of robbing both the Jiffy Mart and the Walgreens in St. Johnsbury is behind bars.

Yesterday we reported that both Walgreens and Jiffy Mart on Railroad Street had been robbed at knife point this week.

24 year-old Dalton Kraft of St. Johnsbury was caught after an attempted robbery of a Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville early Saturday morning.

Police used canines to find articles of clothing that had been used in the Jiffy Mart and Walgreens robberies.

He’s currently lodged on charges from the Cumberland Farms Incident and will be arraigned for the other two on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

