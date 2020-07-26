Look ahead 7/26/20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Time now to look ahead to some things we’ll have on our radar this week.

Monday is the beginning of Census Push Week, a regional challenge to determine who can increase their self-response rates.

This will take place in the form of local activities, social messaging campaigns, and questionnaire assistance events.

There will be events taking place all over Vermont ...

Mobile Questionnaire Assistance Events in Vermont during Push Week

7/27/2020 5 pm to 7 pm

City of Burlington Community and Economic Development, Office 20, Allen, Burlington

7/28/2020 9 am to 5 pm

Stratton Refuse and Recycle Center, 8 Town Garage, West Wardsboro

7/28/2020

11 am to 2 pm & 4 pm-7 pm City Market, 82 S Winooski Ave, Burlington

7/29/2020 10 am to 12:30 pm

City of Burlington Community and Economic Development, Office 20, Allen St, Burlington

7/29/2020 3 pm to 6 pm

Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market, 501 US-2, South Hero

7/29/2020 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Moonrise Cinemas, 278 Roaring Brook Rd, Barton

7/30/2020 9 am to 3 pm

Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry

7/30/2020 9 am to 5 pm

Stratton Refuse and Recycle Center, 8 Town Garag, eWest Wardsboro

7/30/2020 2 pm to 7 pm

Newport City Fire Department, 350 Western Ave, Newport

7/31/2020 10 am to 2 pm

Agency of Human Services, 21 Metro Way, Barre

7/31/2020 noon to 2 pm

Agency of Human Services, 36 Oxbow Dr, Bradford

7/31/2020 4 pm to 7:30 pm

West Townshend Farmers Market, 6573 VT Route 30, West Townshend

7/31/2020 5 pm to 8 pm

Fairfax Farmers Market, 1210 Main St, Fairfax

8/1/2020 8 am to 4 pm

Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 236 VT-9, Wilmington

8/1/2020 8:30 am to 2 pm

Middlebury Farmers Market, 530 Exchange St, Middlebury

8/1/2020 9 am to noon

Mountain Market Place, 5700 VT-100, Londonderry

8/1/2020 9 am to noon

Town of Stowe, 137 Main Street

8/1/2020 10 am to 2 pm

Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market, 185 US-2, Grand Isle

8/1/2020 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Moonrise Cinemas, 278 Roaring Brook Rd, Barton

8/2/2020 8 am to 4 pm

Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 236 VT-9, Wilmington

All qualified gubernatorial candidates have been invited to join a panel on Sustainable Transportation on Tuesday.

It's set to begin at 5 pm via Facebook Live on the Sustainable Transportation Vermont page.

David Zuckerman, Rebecca Holcombe, and Patrick Winburn are the candidates expected to attend.

Participants will discuss issues related to sustainable transportation and answer questions.

Also on Tuesday the 28th, the Burlington Police Department will hold the meeting of the board of police commissioners.

This virtual meeting will begin at 6 pm on Zoom, or on Youtube.

A hot button issue. The commission is set to discuss and draft an outline regarding the parameters for releasing footage from

Officer Worn Cameras.

On Saturday, Governor Scott’s newly announced mask mandate goes into effect. As of August 1st, all people in Vermont’s public

places, both inside and outside. When physical distancing is not possible, must wear a mask. The governor recognized that all people

can’t wear masks, some due to health reasons. People will not be required to provide documentation for proof. However, he did say a

business can refuse service if you don’t wear a mask.