Quiet today, and noticeably more humid.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington reached 89 on Saturday, though it wasn’t that humid. Today will be a different story, as dew points climb well into the 60s. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, under partly sunny skies. A frontal system in Canada will bring a few showers and thunderstorms near the Canadian border tonight. Monday will be a little cooler, but even more humid, with dew points reaching the 70s. A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, which is expected to continue into Tuesday. Not the best days for outdoor activities, but some good news for the drought.

The upper-level low will then keep a few showers around Wednesday and Thursday, especially during the afternoon. High pressure will come in for Friday and Saturday, with plenty of sunshine.

