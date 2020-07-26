Student organized BLM rally at MMU

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Students rally to honor the black teenager credited with sparking the Civil Rights Movement. The Black Lives Matter Rally was held at Mount Mansfield Union High School. Student-organizers say they wanted to commemorate Emmett Till on what would have been his 79th birthday. The 14-year-old died by lynching in 1955. Speakers drew comparisons between Till's death and George Floyd's, saying history of racial injustice keeps repeating itself.

“I think it’s really important to remember that we don’t want to have a third name,” said Sirena Sawyer, an event organizer and incoming Junior at Mount Mansfield Union High School, “the spark that Emmett Till sparked it and then it went out and George Floyd has sparked it again and we can’t let it go out this time so, Happy Birthday Emmett Till.”

Students say they hope Saturday’s rally will be a reminder of how far we’ve come for civil right, but mostly how far we still need to go.

