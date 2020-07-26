Advertisement

Williston teen makes his own at-home version of ‘Survivor’

This is 'Survivor, Williston'
This is 'Survivor, Williston'(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For 20 years, the show ‘Survivor’ has been a staple of our culture.

Contestants competing in grueling physical and mental challenges in adverse conditions, earning immunity at tribal council, forming alliances along the way. Some good, some bad. All taking place in exotic and far away locations around the globe.

It’s captivated our interest. Especially in 2002 when Vermonter Kathy Vavrick-O’Brien made it on the show as a contestant.

It sparked board game versions you can play at home.

But one Vermont teenager has given a whole new meaning to the play at home version, with his own ‘Survivor Williston.'

The idea came from the creative brain of CVU incoming Sophomore, Nate Frazee. Born about five years after the show first came on the air, Nate became an obsessed fan in the 5th grade.

“I realized how much it just kind of relates to my way of thinking, because it’s such a strategic game, which my mind is always racing. It’s always at different places at once. So I decided I wanted to show my love of the game,” says Frazee.

Close to twenty challenges over three days, throughout the Frazee’s and their neighbor’s property. The contestants are trusted family friends, all agreeing to COVID-19 precautions. From sleeping in separate tents to masks, social distancing and sanitizer as needed.

“And they’ve done a great job. I think they’re really used to it. So, it just felt like, if we can socialize and do this, let’s do it the right way, so that it can happen,” says Nate’s mom, Eve Frazee.

There were twelve of them at the start of the week. When we were there, the final four were battling in a number of challenges. All looking for immunity, trying to make it to the final without being voted off.

Through it all, Nate does his best Jeff Probst impression.

After trying a scaled back version last summer, Nate started planning this year’s competition last September, sketching potential challenges in a notebook and building props in his garage all winter. But then March rolled around, putting everything in doubt. However, staying home gave Nate more time to work on the game hoping the fun could still take place.

“Making this, it was lots of hours of hard, hard work, but for me, seeing something just coming form having an idea and seeing it actually turn into something. For me, that’s actually the coolest thing,” says Nate.

After the challenge, it’s a bit of a break, before tribal council. Every detail as close to the show as possible, including torches and the famous voting site where contestants make the tough decisions.

“It’s Nate that actually introduced me to the show and I liked it. It’s crazy amazing how he could do this and he did a really good job on it,” says contestant Rosie Bunting.

If you ask Nate if he prefers being a host or a contestant. He’ll tell you it’s neither one. He actually enjoys being a producer the most, putting everything together.

“I love this show so much, that I do hope to work on it, so I decided to go all out and this would be some type of resume for me. So, I just want it to be as immersive as possible,” says Nate.

As another contestant’s flame goes out, we get one step closer to a winner. But for Nate Frazee, pulling off a popular reality show on this scale, during a pandemic no less, makes him the true champion.

“Finally I found something that I connect with and I’m just glad that everybody got to experience it,” says Nate.

But, will this adventure help one young man reach his ultimate goal? I guess, we’ll just have to stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jiffy Mart, Walgreens robbery suspect behind bars

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A man accused of robbing both the Jiffy Mart AND the Walgreens in St. Johnsbury is behind bars.

News

Student organized BLM rally at MMU

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter Rally was held at Mount Mansfield Union High School.

News

Dozens paid tribute to a local radio personality Amy McGovern

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
McGovern was an avid Motorcyclist, and had a glowing reputation among friends and fellow riders.

News

Rally in Montpelier in support of law enforcement

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
A peaceful rally in support of law enforcement quickly escalated when counter-protesters showed up.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Two men arrested on drugs, weapons charges

Updated: 21 hours ago
Vermont State Police arrested two men Friday on drug and weapons charges.

News

Driver hits motorcyclist in Windham County

Updated: 21 hours ago
Police in Windham County are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday afternoon in Townshend.

News

South Burlington teen hit by car while biking

Updated: 21 hours ago
A 13 year old from South Burlington is still in critical condition after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Colchester.

News

Underhill man charged with possession of child pornography

Updated: 21 hours ago
A convicted sex offender in Underhill is charged with possessing child pornography.

News

St. Johnsbury Jiffy Mart robbed at knife point

Updated: 21 hours ago
Saint Johnsbury Police Department is looking for information regarding an armed robbery.