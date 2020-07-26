Woman pinned under vehicle in Moretown crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Moretown Mountain Road is back open after a crash shut down the road Saturday night.

Vermont State Police responded to reports of a single car crash in Moretown just after 8 pm.

The driver of the car, 21 year old, Taylor Boardman was found pinned under the vehicle.

She was freed by medical staff and flown to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries.

