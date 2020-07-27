Akwesasne casino delays reopening citing spike in local COVID cases

HOGANSBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - The opening of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino next week has been delayed after a spike of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The casino in Hogansburg. New York, was set to reopen August 3 and had recently taken a number of steps, including testing upward of 100 employees and other safety protocols for visitors.

But casino officials on Friday announced on Facebook that new COVID-19 cases in the Akwesasne community mean the reopening date has been pushed back to the tentative date of August 28th.

The decision was made by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council.

