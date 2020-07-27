Anti-police graffiti cleaned up in Hinesburg

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of graffiti targeting police is washed away after officers found paint in Hinesburg.

According to a Facebook post from the Hinesburg Police Department, the words ‘F The Police’ were found in large bright red paint at the intersection of North Road and Sickman Hill Road.

Someone then attempted to paint over the words with a different, darker color red paint.

We’re told they also found a Black Lives Matter sign painted over with an acronym calling police a slur.

Black Lives Matter sign painted over with an acronym calling police a slur found in Hinesburg (WCAX)

Police say the paint was power-washed away.

