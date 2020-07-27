Boil water order issued in downtown Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil water notice is in effect for part of downtown Rutland.

All businesses and buildings on both sides of Center Street between the Yellow Deli and Wales Street are instructed to boil their water.

A leak in a 150-year-old water main near the Paramount Theater is the source of the problem. Rutland Public Works officials say they've had issues with this pipe for years. This time, they replaced some pipe and added a valve to reduce the number of customers they have to shut off if this happens again.

The boil water notice is in place until at least Tuesday afternoon.

