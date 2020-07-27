Advertisement

Buildings commissioner to step down Aug. 21

Chris Cole
Chris Cole(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is leaving state service.

Chris Cole will be stepping down on Aug. 21.

He served as secretary of Vermont Transportation Agency under former Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, and in 2017 was appointed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott to lead the Building and General Services Department.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young says Cole led the department through meaningful organizational and modernization changes and was critical to the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cole says he’s grateful to Scott for allowing him to serve in his administration.

