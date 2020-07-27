Advertisement

Lyndon bystanders help police in attempted armed robbery

(WNDU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 24-year-old is in jail after being accused of attempted armed robbery and he had an unusual arrest.

Police say they got a call about an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms in Lyndon around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Dalton Kraft allegedly rode off on a bicycle and was held down on Center Street by two civilians until officers arrived.

He’s being charged with assault and attempted robbery with a weapon.

His bail is set for $50,000.

