Grand Isle County State’s Attorney concerned with DUI repeat offenders

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grand Isle County State’s Attorney is telling those who drink and drive, he’ll take your car.

Douglas DiSabito says he sees too many repeat intoxicated drivers who don’t take their behavior seriously.

This comes after State Police say impairment and speeding were factors in multiple crashes over the weekend.

DiSabito says he recently tried to get a condition of release to include the accused person not being allowed to drive a car and the court denied his request. So, DiSabito says he’s utilizing a law that lets him immobilize cars, or have them given up or sold.

He says it won’t matter who the car is registered to.

