Group pushes for all Vermont elementary schools to reopen full-time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont schools should reopen full time for in-person learning for all pre-K through 5th grade students -- including kids with special needs -- according to the The Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group points to data showing that children are less likely to get COVID-19 and less likely to pass the virus. They also cite countries with low COVID-19 rates like Vermont have successfully reopened schools. The association also points to how Vermont was successful in reopening child care for essential works in June.

The group says that in addition to academics, children learn vital social and emotional skills, get exercise, healthy meals, and other services that cannot be provided with online learning.

