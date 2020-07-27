Advertisement

Group pushes for all Vermont elementary schools to reopen full-time

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont schools should reopen full time for in-person learning for all pre-K through 5th grade students -- including kids with special needs -- according to the The Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group points to data showing that children are less likely to get COVID-19 and less likely to pass the virus. They also cite countries with low COVID-19 rates like Vermont have successfully reopened schools. The association also points to how Vermont was successful in reopening child care for essential works in June.

The group says that in addition to academics, children learn vital social and emotional skills, get exercise, healthy meals, and other services that cannot be provided with online learning.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

NY mail-in voting deluge fuels uncounted ballots, confusion

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s quest to keep voters safe from COVID-19 by letting them vote by mail in the June primary has led to big delays in tabulating results, concerns about disenfranchisement - and questions about whether there will be an even bigger mess in the fall.

News

Police: St. Johnsbury inmate returns to scene of escape

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The manhunt for a missing St. Johnsbury prison inmate ended Monday morning right back where it began.

AP

Vermont court system looks at restarting jury trials

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Vermont court system is studying ways to resume jury trials safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Akwesasne casino delays reopening citing spike in local COVID cases

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The opening of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino next week has been delayed after a spike of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Latest News

News

Lyndon bystanders help police in attempted armed robbery

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A 24-year-old is in jail after being accused of attempted armed robbery and he had an unusual arrest.

News

Acknowledging 30-year anniversary of the ADA

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
This weekend marks the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

News

Vermonters weigh in 100 days away from Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
WCAX hit the streets to get your thoughts on the 2020 Presidential Election.

News

Custom car shops miss out on shows during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Custom car shops are switching gears this summer as car shows are canceled and fewer people make regular car appointments.

News

Vermont State Police respond to deadly crashes over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In Vermont, state police say four deadly crashes killed five people over the weekend. But there were also at least two crashes involving alcohol that have multiple people fighting for their lives.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.