Hot and very humid on Monday, with possible strong thunderstorms.

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another very warm to hot day, and also more humid. Burlington hit 92 degrees, so we now have 16 days so far this year that Burlington has reached 90 or higher. Some spots will hit 90 again on Monday, and with dew points in the 70s, the heat index will range from 95 to 100 degrees in spots. Also, a pre-frontal trough will touch off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening, so stay tuned. A cold front will then move through Tuesday, with additional showers and thunderstorms, though mainly through midday. The afternoon will turn less humid.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking relatively quiet and cooler, though a few showers cannot be ruled out. Pleasant weather will then settle in for Friday through Sunday, with highs in the 80s.

