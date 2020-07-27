Advertisement

MiVT: Stonehurst Quilting

David Stone with Stonehurst Quilting
David Stone with Stonehurst Quilting(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Staying home over the last few months forced many crafty folks to finally finish those projects collecting dust. One company has been taking people’s quilt tops and completing them into cozy comforts using computerized machines to get the job done.

When it comes to quilts, Dave Stone's got you covered -- it's been his life for the last six years after working in commercial construction. "I'm not getting any younger and I decided I wanted to have a career change," Stone said.

He first met his partner, Karen Ticehurst, in the first grade. She comes from a family of seamstresses, but didn't have the knack for sewing clothes like her relatives. "So I started making quilts," Ticehurst said.

The first step to making a quilt is putting together a top. Ticehurst had plenty of those, but what she didn’t have was an efficient way to complete the projects with stiching. “It just adds that extra element of design,” she said.

The couple invested in a long arm machine, so that they could finish the work. Thirty-five quilts later, they decided they could start a business.

"We are now very busy," Ticehurst said. Stonehurst Quilting now has two long arm machines, both run by Stone. When customers bring in their quilt tops, they can select from 300 digital patterns and the thread to be sewn into the fabric.

"Once he gets it set up and sized correctly, it can sew just by itself, but you want to stay close," Ticehurst said.

The quilts then go to Karen, who does the binding with a much smaller machine. Stonehurt also has batting available -- the layer of insulation between fabrics. Finally, a back is added and the quilt is finished.

"We try to do an extremely quality job on each and every quilt that comes through the door," Stone said.

They complete around 500 quilts a year. The business ships up and down the East Coast and out West as well. Stonehurst’s website lists the services, including fabric and thread choices offered. The price is based on the square-inch of the quilt, something you can also figure out on the website.

“There’s no real answer to what your business is going to look like. All I can say is, you’ve just got to keep trying,” Stone said.

Stone wanted a professional shift. Now, his job site’s a little calmer and he’s much closer to his co-worker. You could say Stonehurst Quilting scratches his stitch.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group pushes for all Vermont elementary schools to reopen full-time

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont schools should reopen full time for in-person learning for all pre-K through fifth-grade students -- including kids with special needs -- according to the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

Perkinsville dam being removed to improve water quality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
According to members of the Connecticut River Conservancy, a dam and culvert on private property is blocking fish from moving upstream and sediment movement downstream, as well as impairing water quality in Perkinsville.

AP

NY mail-in voting deluge fuels uncounted ballots, confusion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s quest to keep voters safe from COVID-19 by letting them vote by mail in the June primary has led to big delays in tabulating results, concerns about disenfranchisement - and questions about whether there will be an even bigger mess in the fall.

News

Police: St. Johnsbury inmate returns to scene of escape

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The manhunt for a missing St. Johnsbury prison inmate ended Monday morning right back where it began.

Latest News

AP

Vermont court system looks at restarting jury trials

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Vermont court system is studying ways to resume jury trials safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Akwesasne casino delays reopening citing spike in local COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
The opening of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino next week has been delayed after a spike of COVID-19 cases in the area.

News

Akwesasne casino delays reopening citing spike in local COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
The opening of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino next week has been delayed after a spike of COVID-19 cases in the area.

News

NY mail-in voting deluge fuels uncounted ballots, confusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
New York’s quest to keep voters safe from COVID-19 by letting them vote by mail in the June primary has led to big delays in tabulating results, concerns about disenfranchisement - and questions about whether there will be an even bigger mess in the fall.

News

Lyndon bystanders help police in attempted armed robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A 24-year-old is in jail after being accused of attempted armed robbery and he had an unusual arrest.

News

Vermont courts looks at restarting jury trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vermont court system is studying ways to resume jury trials safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.