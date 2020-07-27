Advertisement

Mom, daughter missing from Florida home

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS/CNN) - Police are searching for a missing woman and her teen daughter.

Investigators said Angela and Alexis Jolley were last seen at their house late Wednesday night. Their car and two small dogs are missing, too.

According to investigators, no one as seen or heard from them.

“It’s really hard. I don’t understand any of it. I just want them to come home,” said Desiree Cook, Alexis’ half-sister. She said the two of them reconnected about two years ago, and this weekend was supposed to be their sister weekend.

Instead Cook and about 20 close friends and family met at Raymond H. Neri Park Sunday morning to continue their search.

“I just want to know where they are,” she said.

St. Petersburg Police say Angela Jolley’s boss at the Veterans Administration sent a co-worker to her house when she didn’t show up for work. No one answered the door or phone, so they called 911.

For the family, that was a red flag.

“Angela had meetings on her schedule and it’s just not like her not to show up,” Daniella Lopreste said.

“They’re very very cheerful, happy people, hardworking. So for them to just disappear is not like them at all,” Cook said.

Even though Angela Jolley’s black 2018 Camry and their dogs were gone, according to police, their cell phones were still in the house.

As for whether or not foul play is involved, police said this is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

“There’s no judgment, no requirement of your name or anything, just please speak up. This is our family, and we want them home,” Cook said.

That black Toyota Camry police are looking for has some front-end damage, a Wonder Woman sticker and the license plate Y33DGE.

Copyright 2020 WFTS via CNN. All rights reserved.

