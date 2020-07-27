Monday Morning Mention: Staycations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For this week’s Monday Morning Mention we wanted to see what you’re doing on your staycation.

We found people swimming, biking, wildlife watching, more than one person taking their pup out for a kayak ride, lemonade stands and snacks in the backyard.

Thank you so much for sending in your photos this Monday!

The WCAX Morning Show will pick a winner during their show Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.