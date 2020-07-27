NH schools seek federal aid; absentee ballots ready to go out

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials struggling to line up transportation, technology and teaching staff for the upcoming school year say they need more money from Washington to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan held an online discussion Monday with a superintendent, principal, parent and others involved in the reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire voters who want to avoid the polls because of the coronavirus can start getting absentee ballots from their local town and city clerks.

The state has temporarily changed eligibility requirements for absentee voting in both the Sept. 8 primary and Nov. 3 general election.

