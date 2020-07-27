North Country firefighters fight two wildland fires

ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Firefighters are busy in New York’s North Country, keeping two wildland fires at bay.

Crews from Vermont, New York and Quebec were busy with an Ellenburg wildland fire and one off Minor Farm Road in Altona over the weekend. They’ve been working on these fires for a few days.

What’s being called the Ellenburg “SeaWay” fire is reportedly near Plank and Sherretts Roads and was 90 percent contained as of Sunday.

According to the AuSable Forks Fire Department, the Altona fire has a number of agencies working on it, requiring great teamwork.

Firefighters say be aware of how dry the land is because it hasn’t rained.

We’re told small fires can become big fires because of conditions like this.

