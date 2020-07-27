NY mail-in voting deluge fuels uncounted ballots, confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s quest to keep voters safe from COVID-19 by letting them vote by mail in the June primary has led to big delays in tabulating results, concerns about disenfranchisement - and questions about whether there will be an even bigger mess in the fall.

Election officials say it’ll take until early August to finish counting a tidal wave of absentee ballots that overwhelmed a system typically handling only around 5% of the vote.

About 1.8 million New Yorkers requested mail-in ballots for June’s primary.

Candidates and good-government activists say a bigger problem is that thousands of votes cast in good faith are getting invalidated during the counting process.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.