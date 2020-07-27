Perkinsville dam being removed to improve water quality

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A dam is being removed in Perkinsville on Monday to improve water quality and restore fish habitat.

According to members of the The Connecticut River Conservancy, a dam and culvert on private property is blocking fish from moving upstream and sediment movement downstream, as well as impairing water quality.

Thanks to funding from state and federal programs, CRC hired a team to take them out.

We’re told this is CRC’s thirteenth dam removal in the Vermont and New Hampshire

Construction begins Monday and is expected to last two or three weeks.

