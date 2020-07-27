Police: shots fired during dispute in Pawlet

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is in jail without bail after police say he shot off his gun in Pawlet last week.

Police say 37-year-old Stanley Peterson shot a gun at an air conditioner and later pointed it at a person.

Police say he tried to cause serious injuries by not caring about his actions.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, criminal threatening and unlawful mischief.

