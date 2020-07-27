Police: St. Johnsbury inmate returns to scene of escape

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The manunt for a missing St. Johnbury prison inmate ended Monday morning right back where it began.

Police say at around 7 a.m. Monday corrections staff at the Northeast Correctional Complex found 35-year-old Shannon Edwards outside the perimeter fence that he had jumped on Friday. They say Edwards was injured and dehydrated and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There were no other immeidate details on where he spent the past three days.

Authorities say Edwards scaled an exterior fence just before 1 a.m. Friday. Police tracked the Waterbury Center man with a K-9 but eventually lost the trail.

Edwards was serving time for burglary and resisting arrest. His minimum release date was March of 2022. He was being housing in the facility’s South Unit, which is in the minimum custody work camp building.

Edwards’ escape triggered manhunt around St. Johnsbury and the Middlesex-Waterbury area. Police said he posed a potential threat to public safety.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.