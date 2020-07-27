Propane leak shuts down Montpelier block

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are trying to figure out what caused a propane leak in Montpelier that shut down a city block for a while on Monday.

The Montpelier Fire Department says propane was leaking out of the basement of 81 Main Street over the weekend, and residents just discovered it Monday morning.

Police closed down the intersection of Main and State streets for over an hour while they worked to shut off the propane.

No one was reported sick or injured from the leak.

