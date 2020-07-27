Advertisement

Public pays final respects to Georgia congressman

Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.
Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.(Pool)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A day full of events celebrating the life of Georgia congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis ends in a public viewing of his casket.

In the middle of a pandemic and brutal heat, a wave of mourners would not be denied from paying tribute to a civil rights hero. The public viewing of Lewis’ casket took place on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. for four hours Monday evening.

After a special service in the Capitol rotunda, the public had its chance to celebrate a man who dedicated his life to civil rights and justice. The congressman inspired other African American leaders to rise.

“John gave us the roadmap. We just have to dare to pick up the baton and continue the march,” said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.).

Sewell called Lewis a father figure. Sewell traveled with Lewis’ family from Alabama to Washington after participating in numerous events celebrating Lewis over the weekend. She says while the coronavirus and heat make honoring the congressman a bit challenging, she is glad those outside the family have the chance to pay tribute to the man she looked up to in life.

“It goes to show how well-loved John was. John sowed lots of seeds into lots of people,” Sewell said.

Lewis’ colleague from Georgia, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), says the pomp and circumstance in the wake of his passing is no more than he deserves.

“This was a man who essentially was history itself,” said Carter.

Carter remembers his time with Lewis on and off Capitol Hill fondly. He said today’s events will provide an appropriate lasting memory in the halls he walked for decades.

“What a great American. What a great person for all of us in Congress to try to emulate. And for all of us in America,” said Carter.

The public viewing continues Tuesday at 8 a.m. and lasts all day until 10 p.m. The casket departure ceremony will take place Wednesday morning.

The funeral for Lewis will be on Thursday at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

US lawmakers push for Congress to vote remotely

Updated: Mar. 27, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By WCAX
Vermont state lawmakers are taking steps to vote remotely, but two U.S. senators from our region want to know why they can't vote remotely, too.

Vermont Presidential Primary Election Results 2020

Updated: Mar. 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST
 

Politics

Donovan and other AGs to gather in Washington for conference

Updated: Dec. 9, 2019 at 9:17 AM EST
|
By Jillian Angeline
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan along with other AGs across the country are heading to Washington, D.C., to talk about the biggest issues in America.

Latest News

Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders tells crying baby to 'keep it down'

Updated: Sep. 5, 2019 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By CNN
After a baby cried during one of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander's campaign rallies, he responded by telling the baby to quiet down.

Politics

Bernie Sanders teams up with Cardi B to reach younger voters

Updated: Jul. 30, 2019 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By CNN
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is appealing to younger voters through rapper Cardi B.

Politics

Democrats keep their winning baseball streak

Updated: Jun. 27, 2019 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Gray DC
The Democrats held on to their winning streak defeating the Republicans 14-7 during Wednesday night's annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Politics

Democrats and Republicans square off in annual Congressional Baseball Game

Updated: Jun. 26, 2019 at 8:33 AM EDT
|
By Gray TV
The annual Congressional Baseball Game raises money for charities in the Washington, D.C., area. The winner also brings bragging rights back to Capitol Hill.

Politics

Annual Congressional women's softball game to help cancer survivors

Updated: Jun. 19, 2019 at 6:28 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Midura
The first pitch in the Congressional Softball Game– pitting the press corps against Congress– is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Politics

Gillibrand says past immigration views were wrong

Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By CNN
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is changing her position on immigration, saying she is ashamed of her past positions.