Quick testing needed for COVID-19 contact tracing to be most effective, research finds

Published: Jul. 27, 2020
(CNN) – Contact tracing is considered the gold standard for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

It requires testing of all people who may be infected, isolating those who are, tracking down others who may have been exposed to an infected person, then testing and isolating them as well.

A recent study published in the journal The Lancet suggests quick COVID-19 testing and quick reporting of those results are a crucial key to making this tool work.

The researchers said app-based contact tracing methods were more effective than conventional contact tracing methods because of their speed.

They said app technology could keep the coronavirus from rapidly spreading, even with a delay in testing of not more than two days, as long as 80% of people exposed are tested and have their contacts traced.

