Town uses bridge art to cope with COVID, construction

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town whose businesses are being hit with the double whammy of COVID-19 and a disruptive downtown construction project are turning to art to give themselves a boost.

Lisa Mitchell of Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater and partners wanted to both draw some attention to the theater and to support downtown stores and restaurants. So she and partners launched a project called Bridges 20/20, with designs that are a whimsical take on a bridge.

It’s hoped Bridges 20/20 will give people a reason to go on a walk, discover the outdoor architecture exhibits, and support nearby merchants.

