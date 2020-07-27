Advertisement

Vermont courts looks at restarting jury trials

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont court system is studying ways to resume jury trials safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late May, the Vermont Supreme Court established a Jury Restart Committee and named associate justices Karen Carroll and Harold Eaton as co-chairs. The report, submitted to the Supreme Court, includes 28 recommendations regarding the resumption of criminal jury trials. These recommendations address community safety, public health and other issues relating to restarting criminal. The report does not address the resumption of civil jury trials.

The Supreme Court has asked Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson and the State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel to review the committee’s report and provide the Court with an implementation plan.

