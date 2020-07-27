Advertisement

Vermont State Police respond to four deadly crashes over the weekend

Police say the driver is being charged with heroin possession and drug paraphernalia after a deadly crash in Salisbury.
Police say the driver is being charged with heroin possession and drug paraphernalia after a deadly crash in Salisbury.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police say four deadly crashes killed five people over the weekend.

But there were also at least two crashes involving alcohol that have multiple people fighting for their lives.

A crash in Westford around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Woods Hollow Road was one of them.

We’re told 43-year-old Jamar Lott of St. Albans slammed into a tree.

He is in critical condition now, after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed, alcohol, and not paying attention were all factors in the crash.

The other deadly crashes include a potential speeding collision in Hinesburg and a two-car crash in Salisbury that killed a 72-year-old.

In the crash near West Salisbury Road in Salisbury, police say 37-year-old Brian Davidson hit a car driven by 77-year-old Center Merill.

Davidson has multiple non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Merril was hurt and taken to the hospital. His passenger, Joan Dayton, was killed.

Police say they think Davidson ran a stop sign and was speeding. He’s being charged with heroin possession and drug paraphernalia.

State police took to social media and released the following statement regarding the multiple crashes:

In the past 18 hours, there have been four fatal crashes during which five people have died. Impairment and speeding are...

Posted by Vermont State Police on Sunday, July 26, 2020

