Advertisement

Vermonters struggle to stay cool; utilities expect peak demand

People try to cool off on Monday at a Burlington beach.
People try to cool off on Monday at a Burlington beach.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People struggled to stay cool on this hot and muggy Monday. Many sought out air conditioning, which had Burlington Electric expecting to see the highest demand for electricity so far this year. Our Kiernan Brisson caught up with people trying to cool off.

"I wanted to go for a bike ride today, saw there was a heat advisory so I figured-- I'll go on the bike path, hit the beach while I'm there and cool down that way," said Joel Atherton of South Burlington.

Atherton and many others were happy to see North Beach open to the public. Many cooled off by the water and we even found someone distracting himself from the weather with home improvement projects.

“Yeah, I got my cart somewhat full of some goodies that will keep me busy for the next day or so, and then I’ll be right back out here, buying some more stuff to continue staying busy,” said Andy Gordon of Shelburne.

But he's not suffering too much thanks to air conditioning.

"We have one pumping out the AC and our basement, luckily, stays nice and cool," Gordon said.

Burlington Electric labeled this a peak day since so many people will be using air conditioning and appliances to stay cool.

"We've had two peak events, this is our third for the summer," said Darren Springer of Burlington Electric.

The electric department is asking all customers to turn off major appliances or at least keep their use to a minimum during peak hours to limit electricity use in the Queen City.

"We think today is going to be an even bigger event than the previous two, so we're really hoping our customers can help between the hours of four and seven this evening," Springer said.

If demand is high when it's this hot, utilities have to buy more power on the open market. And that cost could eventually get passed on to you.

Two places you could not cool down on Monday-- Oakledge and Blanchard Beach. They were both closed due to blue-green algae blooms.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Middlebury big dig on schedule

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Now in its third year, the federally-funded project has shut down Main Street and the Vermont Rail System tracks for 10-weeks until September.

News

Propane leak shuts down Montpelier block

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Fire crews are trying to figure out what caused a propane leak in Montpelier that shut down a city block on Monday.

News

Windsor considers renaming street honoring slave owner

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The town of Windsor is considering renaming a street that honors a prominent former resident who also illegally owned a slave.

News

Vermont State Police respond to deadly crashes over the weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In Vermont, state police say four deadly crashes killed five people over the weekend. But there were also at least two crashes involving alcohol that have multiple people fighting for their lives.

Latest News

News

AAA: Driving drowsy as dangerous as driving drunk

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says six to ten percent of all reported crashes across the U.S. involved drowsy driving.

News

Police: St. Johnsbury inmate returns to scene of escape

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The manhunt for a missing St. Johnsbury prison inmate ended Monday morning right back where it began.

News

Boil water order issued in downtown Rutland

Updated: 1 hour ago
All businesses and buildings in Rutland on both sides of Center Street between the Yellow Deli and Wales Street are instructed to boil their water.

News

Controversy swirls over dam plans in Northern New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Controversy is swirling in Plattsburgh over what to do with the Imperial Mills Dam. Our Kelly O'Brien has both sides of the story.

News

MiVT: Stonehurst Quilting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Staying home over the last few months forced many crafty folks to finally finish those projects collecting dust. One company has been taking people’s quilt tops and completing them into cozy comforts using computerized machines to get the job done.

News

Group pushes for all Vermont elementary schools to reopen full-time

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vermont schools should reopen full time for in-person learning for all pre-K through fifth-grade students -- including kids with special needs -- according to the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.