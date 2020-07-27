Vermonters struggle to stay cool; utilities expect peak demand

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People struggled to stay cool on this hot and muggy Monday. Many sought out air conditioning, which had Burlington Electric expecting to see the highest demand for electricity so far this year. Our Kiernan Brisson caught up with people trying to cool off.

"I wanted to go for a bike ride today, saw there was a heat advisory so I figured-- I'll go on the bike path, hit the beach while I'm there and cool down that way," said Joel Atherton of South Burlington.

Atherton and many others were happy to see North Beach open to the public. Many cooled off by the water and we even found someone distracting himself from the weather with home improvement projects.

“Yeah, I got my cart somewhat full of some goodies that will keep me busy for the next day or so, and then I’ll be right back out here, buying some more stuff to continue staying busy,” said Andy Gordon of Shelburne.

But he's not suffering too much thanks to air conditioning.

"We have one pumping out the AC and our basement, luckily, stays nice and cool," Gordon said.

Burlington Electric labeled this a peak day since so many people will be using air conditioning and appliances to stay cool.

"We've had two peak events, this is our third for the summer," said Darren Springer of Burlington Electric.

The electric department is asking all customers to turn off major appliances or at least keep their use to a minimum during peak hours to limit electricity use in the Queen City.

"We think today is going to be an even bigger event than the previous two, so we're really hoping our customers can help between the hours of four and seven this evening," Springer said.

If demand is high when it's this hot, utilities have to buy more power on the open market. And that cost could eventually get passed on to you.

Two places you could not cool down on Monday-- Oakledge and Blanchard Beach. They were both closed due to blue-green algae blooms.

