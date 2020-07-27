Welch touts proposed bill on weatherization incentives

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is touting a new bill which-- if passed-- would give incentives to homeowners to weatherize their houses.

The bipartisan HOMES Act would give tax credits of $2,000 if homeowners make their houses 20% more efficient with heating and cooling.

The bill passed through the House earlier this month. Senators are considering it now.

Congressman Peter Welch is one of the bill's sponsors and says the bill could help create jobs in the fallout of the pandemic.

"We also have to be looking over the horizon," said Welch, D-Vermont. "When we get back to something close to normal and when we do we want to have policies which will strengthen our economy and improve our environment?"

At the same time, Efficiency Vermont is also announcing its most generous incentives to date. Under a new program, Vermonters can receive up to 75% of their project costs back in switching over to renewable energy. Efficiency Vermont says these newest incentives will expire in the fall.

