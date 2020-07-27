Windsor considers renaming street honoring slave owner

WINDSOR, Vt. - The town of Windsor is considering renaming a street that honors a prominent former resident who also illegally owned a slave.

The Windsor Selectboard is discussing whether to rename Jacob Street. Stephen Jacob was a lawyer and politician, and also purchased and held a Black slave, Dinah Mason, after Vermont outlawed slavery in 1777.

A nonprofit dedicated to historic preservation in Windsor put up a marker outside of Jacob’s home honoring Mason on Juneteenth this year.

Our friends at Historic Windsor, Inc. have installed a marker on State Street in remembrance of Dinah and others lost to racial inequity in the United States and worldwide. Read more about Dinah below. Posted by Windsor Historical Society on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The selectboard is scheduled to continue discussing renaming Jacob Street on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.