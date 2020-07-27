Windsor considers renaming street honoring slave owner
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Vt. - The town of Windsor is considering renaming a street that honors a prominent former resident who also illegally owned a slave.
The Windsor Selectboard is discussing whether to rename Jacob Street. Stephen Jacob was a lawyer and politician, and also purchased and held a Black slave, Dinah Mason, after Vermont outlawed slavery in 1777.
A nonprofit dedicated to historic preservation in Windsor put up a marker outside of Jacob’s home honoring Mason on Juneteenth this year.
The selectboard is scheduled to continue discussing renaming Jacob Street on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.